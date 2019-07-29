The Sussexes have shared a video featuring Jacinda Ardern on Instagram to highlight the upcoming issue of British Vogue, edited by Meghan Markle.

The video is a sneak peek of the content in the September issue of the magazine, featuring Ardern as one of the women selected by the Duchess of Sussex as a "Force for Change".

According to the post, the Duchess of Sussex, has been working on the magazine for the last seven months, "to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us".

"Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness' official tour of New Zealand," the post reads.

In the video, Ardern says she has noticed, over the course of her career, that the world has become much more polarised than it used to be.

"I do think there is a solution to that though, and that's ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share."

"Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change," the Sussexes wrote in the caption.

According to The Telegraph, Ardern showed "real empathy" for Markle when she visited New Zealand last October, shortly after the announcement of her pregnancy.

The video comes just a few hours after the cover of the upcoming issue was revealed, showing Ardern in a prime spot, alongside 14 other "forces for change".