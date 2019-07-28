A six-year-old YouTuber from South Korea has cashed in her earnings on a $12 million skyscraper in Seoul.

Boasting 30 million subscribers on the platform, Boram makes substantial earnings a month from her two YouTube channels - one of which follows her daily life, while the other reviews toys. Both are aimed at children.

The skyscraper is located in the fashionable Gangham suburb and was purchased with her parents through the Boram Family company for 9.5 billion won, the Daily Mail reports.

Boram is one of the most popular Korean YouTubers. Photo / Boram Tube Vlog

Boram Tube Vlog is followed by 17.5 million subscribers, while Boram Tube ToyReview has 13.6 million.

She is one of the most popular YouTubers in Korea, with one video clocking up more than 376million views. She describes her videos as "making play and a fun kids' playground video... cute and rewarding memories of everyday life".

However, concerns have been raised about the child star by Save the Children in South Korea.

The building in Seoul's Gangnam district, which six-year-old Boram bought with her parents. Photo / Google

The Korea Herald reported that it went to court in 2017 to claim that Boram's parents were making money by putting children in situations that could cause them mental distress publicly. It also claimed the clips could have a negative influence on underage viewers.

It pointed to clips in which the young vlogger pretended to give birth and steal from her parents and asked whether this was suitable for a young fan base.

The episodes were later made private and her parents apologised for them.

While Boram has made a lot of money from the platform, Boram isn't the only youngster raking in the big bucks.

Boram's parents made some videos private after concerns were raised by Save the Children. Photo / Boram Tube Vlog

The highest earning YouTuber last year was a seven-year-old boy.

Ryan Kaji, who vlogs on Ryan's ToyReview made $22 million in 2018, jumping from eighth place in 2017 to number one. His last name and location have been kept private to protect his identity.

Once an avid watcher of toy reviews himself, Ryan asked to start his own channel with a focus on Thomas the Tank Engine, according to his mother.

And it seems it's paid off - he's gone on to earn more than popular actor and YouTube personality Jake Paul, as well as make-up artist Jeffree Star and gamer PewDiePie.