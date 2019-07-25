The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are headed our way.

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and Camilla will arrive in New Zealand in November.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the visit saying:

"I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to New Zealand.

"I know that the couple have greatly enjoyed New Zealanders' warm hospitality and manaakitanga when they visited previously."

The November trip will be the couple's third to this country. Their last trip here was in 2015.

The couple also visited New Zealand in November 2012 to mark The Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

November's tour will take place exactly four years after the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's last trip to the country.

More details about the tour and its itinerary will be released closer to the time, Clarence House said.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited New Zealand three times. Photo / Pool

New Zealand has featured in royal travel itineraries for more than a hundred years, and was the sixth Commonwealth country Queen Elizabeth visited after her accession to the throne.

The Queen spent Christmas and New Year in the country in 1953, and has visited nine times since then.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all travelled to New Zealand on official tours as part of their duties as British royals.

Charles and Camilla's trip will be the third royal visit in just over a year. Harry and Meghan were here last October. Photo / Getty

Prince William was the latest Royal visitor too our shores earlier this year. Harry and Meghan visited in October 2018.

- additional reporting: Daily Telegraph