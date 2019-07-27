It's been dubbed 'lipstick alley', this short strip of Auckland's Queen St now home to four major, and rival, make-up outlets.

The newest is Sephora, a French cosmetic giant which opened its doors eight days ago in a shower of confetti, blasting music and a queue of almost a thousand — some of whom waited overnight for first dibs on pop star Rihanna's Fenty Beauty palette or Marc Jacobs Beauty lipstick.

Less than 200m further up our biggest city's shopping street is Australian cosmetics retailer Mecca, whose biggest New Zealand store also opened to queues in the hundreds

