A Melbourne community is rallying around the family of a much loved and selfless young mum who died, along with her daughter, during childbirth over the weekend.

Rebecca Sargeant died while giving birth to her daughter Peyton, leaving behind her partner Dale Foster and son Jax.

Her aunt Julia Bleeker revealed the devastating news on a GoFundMe page created to support the family through their "very hard journey" ahead.

The Go Fund Me page raised $16,000 overnight of a $25,000 target as the tight-knit community rallied around the extended family.

Sargeant and Foster were excited about meeting their baby girl, who they had named Peyton, and planning a wedding.

Chelsea Kindergarten - where Sargeant was vice-president - shared their devastation at the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, describing her as selfless and passionate about her work.

Rebecca was described as 'selfless'. Photo / Facebook

"Apart from the fantastic work as a volunteer on our committee of management, in her personal life Bec was a proud mum to her 15-month-old Jax, an excited to get married to the love of her life fiance Dale Foster, an over the moon soon to be mum to a little girl Peyton and a step mum to four beautiful children that she loved like they were her own Jedd, Lily, Georgia and Abbey," Liz Jowett, the kindy's President wrote.

She said Sargeant "was a supremely kind, caring and giving person".

"This is devastating for her family and friends, it has left the community in shock and disbelief," she said.

The community is rallying to support Rebecca's family after her tragic death. Photo / Supplied

"The kindergarten would like to support Dale and his family and are asking the community for donations."

She said other than money, people who wanted to help could donate to a hamper. They could donate boys' nappies, wipes, pantry and lunch box supplies, toilet paper and other household essentials. New or good quality size 2+ boys' clothes also would be helpful.

"Thanking you all in advance for supporting the family of one of the most selfless people I have ever met that I had the privilege of calling my friend and was a friend to so many that dearly miss her," Jowett said.

Local MP for Chelsea Tim Richardson, who worked with the committee to upgrade the kinder last year, took to social media to encourage people to support the campaign.

"We are looking at what we can do for the family," he said.

He said he was "mindful that the family was dealing with severe grief" so was taking the lead from those close to them.

In a post on Dale's Facebook, Sargeant was getting excited about the birth of their second child.

"I simply adore the both of you. Baby you are the best father to our babies. I love you so much and can't wait to continue our journey of love, happiness and family," she wrote on a photo where Dale was playing the guitar to Jax four months ago.

On her own Facebook, she described herself as "mum to Jax, soon-to-be mum to Peyton, and fiancee to an amazing man".

Tributes to Sargeant since her sudden death have been pouring in with the donations, with many saying they're "horrified" over the news.

"My heart just breaks for this family," one wrote.

"This is a horrifying tragedy," another said.

News.com.au has contacted the family for comment.