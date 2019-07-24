Hoppers HQ, an Instagram scheduling and analytics program, unveiled it's 2019 Instagram Rich List sharing the top 10 highest paid Instagram stars for the third year running.

For the second year in a row billionaire, Kylie Jenner has retained the highest-paid Instagram star where the 21-year-old can earn up to US$1.2 million per post reports the Daily Mail.

The mother-of-one over 141 million followers on the social media platform.

Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, and Selena Gomez also placed in the top five highest-paid celebrities on Instagram.

Following on from Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande is the second most paid star where she charges up to US$996,000.

The Thank U Next singer who struck fame as a Nickelodeon star has accumulated 160 million followers being the most followed person on Instagram.

Portuguese soccer player Christiano Ranaldo comes in third charging up to US$975,000 per post, he also appeared on the list last year.

Kylie Jenner is not the only Kardashian on the list with her sister, Kim Kardashian places fourth on the list where she can earn up to US$910,000 per post.

Former Disney star, Selena Gomez who dropped down the list from three years ago still earns up to US$550,000 per post.

6. Dwayne Johnson US$882,000 per post

7. Beyoncé Knowles US$785,000 per post

8. Taylor Swift US$748,000 per post

9. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior US$772,000 per post

10. Justin Bieber US$722,000 per post

The list is based on how much each user can charge for a single Instagram post. The list is developed thought analytics data including average engagement, how often they post, industry variables and the number of followers one has.