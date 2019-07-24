A young Instagram influencer has publicly complained on a live radio interview about her increased workload since the app removed the like-count feature.

The anonymous social media influencer told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she has been suffering a significant drop of engagement on her posts since Instagram introduced the feature ban last week.

An anonymous influencer complained to Kyle and Jackie O about having to now work eight-hour days since the feature has been removed. Photo / KIIS FM

"I used to work (on my Instagram) six hours a day, but now I'm working eight hours a day because the "likes" are going down!" she complained.

The anonymous Instagram model, who says she has 205,000 followers and shares travel posts, revealed that "since the change happened, I'm getting roughly 1,200 likes a day now."

"I do social media as a full-time job, and I have a full-time job at the same time."

Radio host Kyle Sandilands was confused about how someone could make a living by travelling the world and taking photos of themselves.

"You travel around taking photos with your bestie, and make money off that?" he asked.

"Yes, I even make money off the airlines too. That's how you get sponsored and get free flights too," the influencer responded.

When asked how much money she earns, the influencer answered: "Every (one) thousand likes we get, we probably get around AU$1,000."

She also added that their income depends on the company that is sponsoring them, meaning the prices may vary.

"It all depends on the brand and how popular they are, and how many likes and followers we get," she explained.

Next, Kyle and his co-host Jackie "O" Henderson referred to Melbourne influencer Mikaela Testa, whose tearful video went viral after the removal of the like count feature.

Mikaela Testa's tearful video went viral last week about the removal of the like count feature on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Testa posted on YouTube that she'd put her "blood, sweat and tears" into her online presence and that "every brand and business" she knows is suffering from the Instagram change.

Reacting to Testa's meltdown, the anonymous influencer said in the interview that she sympathised with Testa to an extent.

"I understand where she's coming from, but she's being overdramatic," she said.