A husband took to the dating app Tinder while his wife was away on a business trip, only to find she also had a profile on the app.

An anonymous man shared his concern on a Reddit forum after he made the shocking discovery to seek advice about how he should confront his wife.

He revealed that he and his wife do not have an open relationship and he alleges that they have been "quite happily married for over 14 months now."

He and his wife had met on Tinder, three years earlier. He revealed that they fell in love fast and were quickly married.

Despite being "happily married," he also decided to download and try out the dating app one particularly lonely night when she left for a week-long business trip.

"Last night I once again downloaded Tinder and started swiping. Again, I had a laugh, but ultimately was bored of it ... then I saw her picture come up," he shared.

"I don't even know why. I didn't have any intentions, but I did it," he added.

The man said his immediate reaction was that someone had stolen her picture to create a fake profile, but then when he went on to read her profile he confirmed it was his wife.

One of the photos used on her Tinder profile was taken of the couple together, but she had cropped her husband out.

"I wondered if I should just delete the app and pretend nothing happened ... but then I decided to make a bold move and swipe right."

They matched instantly, which means that his wife had already also swiped right on his profile, and also knew he was using the dating app.

The man plans to confront his wife when she returns tomorrow, but other Reddit users were quick to comment that she may never have been on the business trip she claims she was on.

She told her husband that she was traveling over 160km away and into another state, but others were quick to point out that if they were able to match they must have been closer as Tinder finds suitable pairings based on location.

"If you've matched with her on Tinder, maybe she isn't going out of town on business anyway?" One user said.

Another suggested that maybe his wife had been informed that he was on Tinder and had downloaded the app to catch him out.

"I think someone told her he was on there and she was trying to catch him out to see if he tries cheating every time she is out of town," one commented

"The fact that you matched with her instantly after you swiped on her photo means that she saw your photo first and swiped on it. So I don't think she'd be going on Tinder to cheat if she's swiping on your photo," another added.

"You guys seem perfect for one another."

The married man revealed to the Reddit commenters that he intends to explain why he was on Tinder when she returns home.