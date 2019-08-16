Follow the herd to a Japanese buffet with an interactive difference, writes reviewer Kim Knight.

Haru No Yume
3 Vernon St, Freemans Bay
Ph: (09) 309 5446

WE SPENT: $161 for two
WE THOUGHT: 15.5 - Good

To my right, an impromptu lesson in how to hold chopsticks. To my left, instructions on the dip and swish (and swish again) of shabu-shabu.

The tableside interaction was a surprise. We were at an all-you-can-eat buffet. Usually people make eye contact only when they need another drink, fork or cheesecake.

It's dinner with a side of wilful avarice. Sure, you could tile a small roof

