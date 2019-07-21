President Trump greeted a blushing bride with open arms and a kiss on the cheek Saturday night at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

It was a dream come true for the newlyweds, who are both fervent Trump supporters

"We love you so much! We love you so much! We love you so much!" the bride can be seen saying in one video.

The President then shakes hands with the groom, shares another hug and kiss on the cheek with the bride, and exits.

Guests were seen having to go through security both inside and outside the venue on Saturday, suggesting that the visit might have been known to at least a few people at the reception.

A man can be heard starting a "USA" chant at the end of one video, while other people scream out 'MAGA,' as President Trump stood in front of the room taking it all in.

The newlyweds can be heard chanting "USA, USA" with President Trump. Photo / Instagram

It was a brief appearance, with President Trump first standing in front of the crowd and receiving their applause for approximately 15 seconds, clapping for himself along with the wedding guests.

The bride then walks above and hugs President Trump, who gives her a kiss on the cheek before then greeting her new husband.

The three quickly pose for a few photos and seconds later, President Trump is on his way again.

Trump was spending the weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey when he gatecrashed the reception. Photo / Instagram

Photos show the bride and members of the wedding party also got to speak with President Trump earlier in the day when he stopped by the bridal suite.

"So excited to have #POTUS stop by my friend's wedding. She's one of the most #patriotic people you'll ever meet maybe besides my sister. #weddingcrashers #presidenttrump,' wrote one of the guests."

That woman shared the photo of President Trump in the suite hugging the bride.

President Trump went solo to crash the wedding, with no other family members were seen at the club over the weekend.

Ivanka did share photos of her new dog Winter however that suggested she is also at the club, where she owns a home with husband Jared Kushner.

The visit came just days after President Trump was rebuked by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday for "racist comments" for saying four women should "go back" to their countries of origin if they are not happy in the United States.

The women he was referring to were Ayanna Pressley (D- MA), Rashida Tlaib (D - MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D - NY) and Ilhan Omar (D MN).

Talib and Oscasio-Cortez were born in America to immigrant mothers, just like President Trump; Pressley's parents were both born in America; and Omar, who is one of just three Muslim members of Congress, was born in Somalia.

President Trump has amplified his message of racial polarization in recent weeks as Sen. Kamala Harris (D - CA) , the non-white daughter of immigrant parents, storms her way through the Democratic primary.

He has placed racial animus at the center of his reelection campaign in recent weeks.

At the same time, Harris is bulldozing her way through her Democratic competitors and continuing to surge in popularity among voters.

The California senator is the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, who are both immigrants.

It is clear that President Trump and his advisers believe this strategy carries far more benefits than risks.

President Trump launched his latest attack on Wednesday during a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

The crowd responded by chanting, "Send her back!" echoing Trump's weekend tweet in which he said the lawmakers, all American citizens, should 'go back' to the countries from which they came.

This chant came after Lara Trump warmed up the crowd by repeating her father-in-law's xenophobic remarks, and getting the crowd to join and yell "leave."

Despite this fact, and his decision to step away from the microphone as his supporters repeated their cries on Wednesday, President Trump claimed Thursday he did not care for the chant.