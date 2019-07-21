Nigella Lawson has revealed what her daughter Cosima really thinks of Lawson's on-screen persona.

Cosima is Nigella's daughter from her first marriage to the late John Diamond. They also have a son, Bruno.

Lawson, 59, soared to fame thanks to her popular cookbooks and seductive presenting technique on her cookery shows.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, she shared: "Cosima said to me, 'Mum, would you rather be a real person like you or someone who has hair and make- up done to go to the supermarket? It is better to be a real person.' She's right."

Advertisement

The TV personality also revealed her two children are her biggest fans, though they do mock her for her rather seductive presenting style.

She said: "When I am on TV I cook the food that I cook at home but my children always tease me."

Explaining further about her style on TV, she insisted that it was "not an act" but simply a reaction to being "nervous and "a bit awkward".

She added that she was "an incredibly shy child" and that childishness in turn led her to act "quite camp" rather than being "coquettish".

She also revealed that it was Cosima who helped her find happiness again following the infamous Charles Saatchi ordeal.

The TV chef, 59, was snapped looking distressed as her then husband, 76, grabbed her by the throat in 2013. Photos from the incident shocked the world.

The dramatic bust-up at a swanky Mayfair restaurant saw the couple's 10-year marriage crumble just weeks later.

Nigella has since told how her confidence took a huge knock in the wake of the events.

The star developed a fear of being photographed in public, but with the help of her daughter Cosima Diamond, 25, she's learning to overcome her demons and be happy again.

She revealed to the Sunday Mirror: "I have been forced to be guarded. I used to be more open and I'd like to think I will be again."