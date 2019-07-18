The personal tech columnist from The New York Times tracked his sleep for two weeks with an Apple Watch and some software. Here's why he concluded it was a pointless exercise.

For the last two weeks, I've added an extra step to my bedtime routine: strapping a computer around my wrist.

The new nightly move was prompted by a cascade of wearable gadgets from companies like Fitbit and Apple, which claim that their sensor-laden bracelets and watches can improve our lives by helping us detect health problems so that we can come up with solutions.

For many years, fitness gadgets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

How sleep cycles work

What to do?

Where that leaves us