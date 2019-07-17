Amid rising demand for beef alternatives, major US restaurant chains remain sceptical. One has vowed never to offer them, while others are taking a wait-and-see approach.

It has been christened the marrot.

In the past year, several prominent US restaurant chains have added plant-based burgers, sausages and ground beef to their menus, embracing a growing consumer demand for vegetarian products that simulate the taste and texture of meat.

But Arby's is going in the opposite direction. Rather than invest in such alternatives, the chain has unveiled a product designed to poke fun at fans of meatless meat: a carrot made

