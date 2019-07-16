The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on Time magazine's list of 25 most influential people on the internet.

The royal couple - who have their own independent Instagram followers - have been included on the annual ranking alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Ariana Grande and "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress - have over 9 million followers on their @SussexRoyal social media, with posts ranging from their work life to photos of their baby boy Archie.

The publication praised the pair's "forward thinking" approach to the platform, and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are one of TIME’s most influential people on the Internet this year https://t.co/3meUSfy4rO pic.twitter.com/uEPCGex7Bd — TIME (@TIME) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, "Thank U, Next" hitmaker Ariana appeared on the list with over 223 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.

In February, she also became the first artist since The Beatles to take up all three top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In terms of musicians, hip hop star Cardi B is also on the list - after her viral video criticising President Donald Trump - alongside hugely popular K-pop group BTS.

Trump himself is included by the publication alongside fellow politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, while the world of YouTube is represented by teen dancer, singer and blogger JoJo Siwa and beauty vlogger James Charles.

Their contemporary Emma Chamberlain is also on the list after being described by many as the most important person on YouTube as she shuns the slickness that usually typifies influencer culture.

The collection is rounded off by "teenage runaway" Rahaf Mohammed, the global School Strikers, former Vine star Liza Koshy, Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, Spanish Youtuber Germán Garmendia, Chris Godfrey - the man behind the Instagram egg which hit over 53 million likes in a week - journalists Yashar Ali and Carlos Maza, influencer Zhang Dayi, broadcaster Ben Shapiro, gamer DrLupo, the Hong Kong protesters and activist Ady Barkan.