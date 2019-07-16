Nigella Lawson has divided opinion with a simple recipe for a basic tomato salad.

The celebrity chef - famous for her luxurious desserts and main courses - took to Instagram to share the snap of her 'old-fashioned tomato salad', made with homemade salad cream.

However, the recipe raised eyebrows, with some followers claiming it looked like it was served up by an amateur chef.

One follower wrote: "Oh dear...looks like something home cooks submit to Ramsay on Twitter." Another added sarcastically: "Groundbreaking".

While a third questioned why they would ever want to add salad cream to a plate of tomato.

Nigella shared the snap of the summer salad with her 1.7million Instagram followers yesterday.

The photo was accompanied by a caption that read: '#RecipeOfTheDay is this old-fashioned tomato salad, and by old-fashioned, I mean with a real homemade salad cream.

"If you only ever known salad cream out of a bottle, this is a gentle game-changer."

It also offered a step-by-step guide on how to view the recipe on her website.

The recipe first appeared in her 2002 cookbook Nigella Summer.

The majority of followers were thrilled with the recipe, with several saying they were going to try make their own salad cream for the first time.

"It's very simply and so tasty," one commented. Another wrote: "Cant beat tomatoes with salad cream. Delish."

A third posted: "Like homemade dips, dressings and salad creams and you are right the 'bottle-taste' can't be as good as homemade!"

However, a handful of fans appeared skeptical over the dish. Meanwhile several were left confused over salad cream as a concept.

"I don't even know what salad cream is?!," one admitted. "Is it a British thing?"

It is not the first time the TV chef has made headlines with her seemingly obvious recipes.

The TV chef has previously faced criticism over her simple recipes.

In 2015 she was mocked on Twitter after she shared a recipe for avocado on toast on her Simply Nigella show.