Amazon has become embroiled in a sexism row after a trampoline listed for sale included instructions which stated that women should not attempt to install them alone.

The description on the Newan 40 inch 'mini bouncer', advertised for $176, claims that only men can assemble the fitness item as "the elastic rope part can be tricky".

The product is displayed with an image of a woman carrying out exercises in sportswear and is recommended to be used for workouts for adults and children.

Amazon has become embroiled in a sexism row after a trampoline listed for sale included instructions which stated that women need help installing trampolines. Photo / Amazon

It reads: "This fitness rebounder has a relatively simple installation process, but the elastic rope part can be tricky. Not advised for child or woman to install alone, additional assistance from men is preferred."

Scores of customers took to the Amazon Q&A board to vent their anger at the company, arguing that women have the strength to install the trampoline by themselves.

One customer wrote: "And why can't a woman install this alone? Could this company be any more sexist?"

The Newan 40 inch mini bouncer is currently out of stock. Photo / Amazon

Newan replied: "This is not the case. Because installing the elastic rope is more laborious, so we recommend that men install the trampoline first. If the woman can install it, it is more perfect."

It added: "This trampoline can be a bit tricky when installing elastic cord parts, it needs some strength. Although we have a matching tool, it is best to wear gloves when installing the elastic rope, so we recommend men first. If the lady can also install it, it will be even more perfect!"

The controversy comes only a month after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned adverts featuring "harmful" gender stereotypes that are "likely to cause harm, or serious or widespread offence".

The ban covers content such as men struggling with household chores or girls being portrayed as less academic than boys.

An Amazon spokesperson said the listing was by a third party seller and the wording has been removed.