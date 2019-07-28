35-45 Shoal Bay Rd, Shoal Bay, Port Stephens

The view:

From big wooden windows on the country club's second floor we sat and watched the choppy seas of Shoal Bay, part of the seaside town of Port Stephens, north of Sydney. A quick wind whipped locals and their dogs along the pier and yachts swung on their moorings as the last golden light streaked across the horizon.

The vibe: Is beachy cool with a current of Amalfi coast lux. Bright striped brollies line the balcony and lofty white on white spaces are decorated with bubblegum pink and denim cane sofas, bleached wooden floors and potted banana palms. We arrived to the smooth croon of Lenny Kravitz over the speakers, and pulled up stools next to a hip middle-aged man sipping a beer and watching the ocean.

The chat: Was upbeat and snappy. Our waitress was quick to get us to a seat with a sea view and ordered up. A big, busy place, we were left to make further orders up at the bar.

The drinks at SBCC are fresh and fruity. Photo / Instagram

The menu:

The drinks menu offers fruity tropical jugs such as the Summertime Smash: gin, fresh oranges and passionfruit blitzed with soda, thyme and riesling. And the cocktail menu has a solid range of classic crowd-pleasers, from Aperol spritz to passionfruit mojitos and cosmopolitans.

Meanwhile, the food menu is extensive with a focus on shared dishes, fitting when you've an afternoon of cocktails on your agenda. From mac and cheese balls and buttermilk fried chicken wings to pizzas and seafood platters - not surprising for this seaside town - there's an impressive range to choose from.

The expectation: We anticipated a swanky spot by the sea, and we got it. But there was still a pleasant Aussie casualness to the place. We were hoping for a little more finesse in the cocktails; it would have been nice to see some boutique liquor offerings worked in with the Smirnoff and Tanqueray that run heavy through the menu.

The reality: If you're holidaying in Port Stephens, SBCC is a no-brainer for at least one drink stop during your stay. The region reaches the balmy high 20s in summer and the bright, refreshing cocktails here befit the setting of this tranquil seaside town.

- Rebecca Blithe