The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge are set for a rematch of their 2018 double date when they attend the Wimbledon ladies final on Saturday.

Kensington Place confirmed on Friday the sisters-in-law would watch the match between US star Serena Williams and Romanian player Simona Halep.

The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and will also attend the male final on Sunday with Prince William.

One year after they first stepped out together without their husbands by their sides, Meghan and Kate will attend the Ladies' Singles Final. Photo / Getty Images

The famous royals attended a match in July last year in one of their first public outings together. Since then, the royal family has been rocked by reports of a feud between the Sussex and Cambridge families after their Royal Foundation split.

Meghan and Kate were spotted on a rare day out with their children earlier this week, watching Prince Harry and Prince William play in a charity polo match.

It comes after the Sussex's have come under intense criticism for their decision to keep the christening of their son Archie private.

Meghan Markle has been mum-shamed after her first public outing with baby Archie, for "not knowing how to hold him correctly." Photo / Getty Images

Meghan attended Wimbledon last week with her university friends but was blasted after her minders asked other tennis fans to stop taking pictures as she was there in a "private capacity."

Wimbledon officials dubbed the visit a "nightmare."