The most famous Kardashian face has left fans shaken by her new look. Kim Kardashian may be known for constantly changing up her image but the latest version of herself has taken her followers aback.

The 38-year-old star posted a photo to Instagram of herself poured into a skin-tight, flame patterned corset and sporting Christina Aguilera-esque dirty blonde locks.

Her makeup features dramatic orange eyeshadow, muted lips and a flaming matchstick hanging from her mouth while the caption announces the launch of her new makeup line, the KKW Beauty Sooo Fire Collection.

Fans were quick to comment on the reality TV star's surprising look. One wrote, "Kim this looks nothing like you" and another asked, "Why do you look sooo different?" And one follower accused her of using FaceTune to tweak her appearance.

Meanwhile, a fan decided she was channelling the Avengers and a "beauty influencer" wrote, "Yeah let's just light our eyelashes on fire."

While her new makeup range, which features eyeshadow shades such as Flammable, Extinguish and Radiate, looks to be otherwise well received, the Kardashian recently faced backlash over another product endeavour.

When she announced to the world she was releasing a range of shape wear last month there was collective outrage over her use of the name Kimono.

Japanese social media users were quick to accuse Kardashian of cultural appropriation.

The Kardashian eventually announced she had retracted the name and said that she'd launched the range "with the best intentions in mind".

"I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," she wrote.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always," she added.