A mother ordered a Disney-themed cake for her daughter's birthday — but it didn't come back decorated the way they intended after a hilarious mix-up.

Tammy Davis asked the Atlanta, Georgia, bakery staff to decorate a birthday cake with her 25-year-old daughter's favourite Disney princess, Moana.

However, the bakery must have misheard her request and decorated the cake with a "marijuana" theme.

Tammy wanted the cake to feature her daughter's favorite Disney character, Moana, who is pictured above in the 2016 animated film.

Honouring what they thought was the customer's request, the shop baked up a giant ice cream cake adorned with a large cannabis leaf and a green "My Little Pony" horse.

Advertisement

Daughter Kensli Davis took the mistake in her stride and shared the hilarious mix-up on Facebook.

"So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana [Because really I do], she wrote in the post with a photo of the illicit cake.

"Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana.

"That ice cream cake was still good though!"

The post has been shared more than 10,000 times, with tickled commenters writing that they want a cake just like it.