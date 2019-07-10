The world's best vineyards have been named in a new award aimed at raising the profile of wine tourism.
A total of 17 countries were represented in the global list, with two New Zealand vineyards cracking into the top 20.
Rippon, a biodynamic vineyard on the shores of Lake Wanaka, was in eighth place and named Best Vineyard in Australasia.
A vineyard in Havelock North, Craggy Range, almost made the list placing eleventh.
The best vineyard has been revealed as Zuccardi Valle de Uco, located in the Mendoza region of Argentina.
The winery has been praised for its visitor centre, which offers stunning views of the vineyards and the mountains, as well as the restaurant where guests can enjoy a four-course seasonal menu matched with wines.
The rest of the top ten is dominated by South American wineries, including another Argentinian contender, two from Chile and one from Uruguay.
Europe also had a strong showing, with Spain, Portugal and Germany all represented.
In Australia, the winery that made the list, Penfolds Magill Estate, sits in South Australia and was recognised for the "total experience" it offered visitors, including restaurants, tours, ambience, staff, views, prices and accessibility.
Two other Australian wineries made the top 50, with d-Arenberg at McLaren Vale placed at number 29 and Seppeltsfield Barossa slipping in at 47th spot.
The World's Best Vineyards is a new award and comes from the same organisers as the prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants and World's 50 Best Bars awards.
The winners are voted for by a panel of more than 30 judges, who pick seven vineyards based on the "total experience" rather than just the views or just the wines.
The organisers of the challenge label it as being "the world's finest and most meticulously judged wine competition".
World's best vineyards 2019
1. Zuccardi Valle de Uco, Argentina
2. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay
3. R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia, S.A., Spain
4. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal
5. Catena Zapata, Argentina
Equal 6. Montes, Chile
Equal 6. Clos Apalta Winery, Chile
8. Rippon, New Zealand
9. Marqués de Riscal, Spain
10. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany
11. Craggy Range, New Zealand
12. Robert Mondavi Winery, USA
13. Penfolds Magill Estate, Australia
14. Viña VIK, Chile
15. Weingut Tement, Austria
16. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France
17. Viña Errázuriz, Chile
18. Antinori nel Chianti Classico, Italy
Equal 19. Opus One Winery, USA
Equal 19. Domäne Wachau eGen, Austria
21. Schloss Johannisberg, Germany
22. Château Margaux, France
23. Viu Manent SA, Chile
24. Vivanco. Bodega, Fundación, Experiencias, Spain
25. Bodega Colomé, Argentina
Equal 26. Viña Santa Rita, Chile
Equal 26. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina
28. Familia Torres — Pacs del Penedès, Spain
29. d'Arenberg, Australia
Equal 30. Viña Casas del Bosque, Austria
Equal 30. Schloss Gobelsburg, Chile
32. Bodegas RE, Chile
33. Schloss Vollrads, Germany
34. Vergelegen Estate, South Africa
35. Domaine Sigalas, Greece
36. Ridgeview, UK
37. Quinta do Bomfim, Portugal
38. Veuve Clicquot, France
Equal 39. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa
Equal 39. Château Mouton Rothschild, France
41. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina
42. E. Guigal, France
43. Domaine Henri Bourgeois, France
44. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay
45. Creation Wines, South Africa
46. Ruinart, France
47. Seppeltsfield Barossa, Australia
48. Kir-Yianni, Greece
49. Château Heritage, Lebanon
50. Mission Hill Family Estate, Canada