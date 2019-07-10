The world's best vineyards have been named in a new award aimed at raising the profile of wine tourism.

A total of 17 countries were represented in the global list, with two New Zealand vineyards cracking into the top 20.

Rippon, a biodynamic vineyard on the shores of Lake Wanaka, was in eighth place and named Best Vineyard in Australasia.

A vineyard in Havelock North, Craggy Range, almost made the list placing eleventh.

Advertisement

The best vineyard has been revealed as Zuccardi Valle de Uco, located in the Mendoza region of Argentina.

The winery has been praised for its visitor centre, which offers stunning views of the vineyards and the mountains, as well as the restaurant where guests can enjoy a four-course seasonal menu matched with wines.

The rest of the top ten is dominated by South American wineries, including another Argentinian contender, two from Chile and one from Uruguay.

Europe also had a strong showing, with Spain, Portugal and Germany all represented.

In Australia, the winery that made the list, Penfolds Magill Estate, sits in South Australia and was recognised for the "total experience" it offered visitors, including restaurants, tours, ambience, staff, views, prices and accessibility.

Two other Australian wineries made the top 50, with d-Arenberg at McLaren Vale placed at number 29 and Seppeltsfield Barossa slipping in at 47th spot.

The World's Best Vineyards is a new award and comes from the same organisers as the prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants and World's 50 Best Bars awards.

The winners are voted for by a panel of more than 30 judges, who pick seven vineyards based on the "total experience" rather than just the views or just the wines.

The organisers of the challenge label it as being "the world's finest and most meticulously judged wine competition".

World's best vineyards 2019

1. Zuccardi Valle de Uco, Argentina

2. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay

3. R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia, S.A., Spain

4. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal

5. Catena Zapata, Argentina

Equal 6. Montes, Chile

Equal 6. Clos Apalta Winery, Chile

8. Rippon, New Zealand

9. Marqués de Riscal, Spain

10. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany

11. Craggy Range, New Zealand

12. Robert Mondavi Winery, USA

13. Penfolds Magill Estate, Australia

14. Viña VIK, Chile

15. Weingut Tement, Austria

16. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France

17. Viña Errázuriz, Chile

18. Antinori nel Chianti Classico, Italy

Equal 19. Opus One Winery, USA

Equal 19. Domäne Wachau eGen, Austria

21. Schloss Johannisberg, Germany

22. Château Margaux, France

23. Viu Manent SA, Chile

24. Vivanco. Bodega, Fundación, Experiencias, Spain

25. Bodega Colomé, Argentina

Equal 26. Viña Santa Rita, Chile

Equal 26. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina

28. Familia Torres — Pacs del Penedès, Spain

29. d'Arenberg, Australia

Equal 30. Viña Casas del Bosque, Austria

Equal 30. Schloss Gobelsburg, Chile

32. Bodegas RE, Chile

33. Schloss Vollrads, Germany

34. Vergelegen Estate, South Africa

35. Domaine Sigalas, Greece

36. Ridgeview, UK

37. Quinta do Bomfim, Portugal

38. Veuve Clicquot, France

Equal 39. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa

Equal 39. Château Mouton Rothschild, France

41. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina

42. E. Guigal, France

43. Domaine Henri Bourgeois, France

44. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay

45. Creation Wines, South Africa

46. Ruinart, France

47. Seppeltsfield Barossa, Australia

48. Kir-Yianni, Greece

49. Château Heritage, Lebanon

50. Mission Hill Family Estate, Canada