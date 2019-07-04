A newlywed couple who got married at the ages of 100 and 102 prove that people are never too old to get married.

John and Phyllis Cook were the talk of the Ohio senior living facility when they tied the knot on Thursday (local time) at the rest home, WNWO reports.

"It wasn't the plan, but we got here and they said we could marry you here. I said 'good, let's get it over with'," said John told WNWO.

John is a World War II veteran who just turned 100, and Phyllis will turn 103 on August 8.

Longevity runs in Phyllis' family as her mother lived to 106.

The two lovebirds met a year ago, but in the past few months their relationship blossomed.

As a devout Christian, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.

"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other."

The pair had previously lost two spouses and feel lucky to have found love again.

"Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other's company," John added.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! John and Phyllis met while living at Kingston. At the young ages of 103 and 100 years... Posted by Kingston Residence of Sylvania on Friday, 28 June 2019

The Cooks both live in the rest home and spend their time together enjoying meals, sitting in the sun and zipping down the halls in their mobility scooters.

Their age is certainly not a factor in their romance, with John being shy about the details.

However, they also like to give each other space.

"What we do, we keep both of our apartments. He's upstairs, and I'm down," Phyllis said.

The couple plans to keep busy and enjoy the rest of their time together.