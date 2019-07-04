A frustrated mother took to Netmums, an online forum for parents in the UK, asking if it was unreasonable to ask her kids to dry their feet before they stepped onto the bath mat.

"When my kids get out of the shower they stand on the bath mat with soaking feet. If they would just wipe their feet on their towel as they got out...the bath mat wouldn't be SOAKED...and need washing. My husband laughs about this...someone tell me I'm not the only one to have unreasonable annoyances," she posted to the forum.

Multiple UK mums agreed with the inconvenience of a wet bath mat.

"I feel the same, always telling hubby and boys to dry their feet first! Cannot stand a soaking wet bath mat," one mother agreed.

"I'm 100% with you in this!!" another said.

Alongside the agreeing mums, other forum users were left amused at the question.

"I'm genuinely bewildered, what is a bath mat? Does it stay on the floor all the time?"

Another added to the thread, "Is this not what a bath mat is for? After baths, our mat gets hung on the hot towel radiator with the other towels to dry. Bizarre."

Throughout the thread others found found the wet bath mat funny, leaving ideas for how to get around the small inconvience. Users advised the mother to use a "mat that goes on top of the bath mat," or "try asking them to dry their hands then do a walking handstand to the door."