For cancer survivor Anna Wu, life is like a box of dumplings.

The 36-year-old self-proclaimed foodie said her life memories are mainly drawn from the food she's eaten.

Wu was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2015, which forced her to leave her job as a service consultant at ANZ Bank.

When she finished her treatment in late 2017, Wu decided to start a business doing something she loved - food.

Advertisement

Originally from Qingdao in northeast China, Wu began creating dumplings with flavours that had been inspired by her life experiences and travels around the world.

Vegetable juice colouring is used to differentiate the dumplings. Photo / Michael Craig

"Cancer made me realise what the important things in life are, and how much more I have got to cherish this gift of life," Wu said.

"The dumplings I created draw from my life experiences, and I want them not only to be like a record of my memories, but also as a way to share my life with everyone who eats them."

Wu first started selling the dumplings at weekend markets, but opened her shop Dumplings with Wings in Remuera last December.

On her menu are Korean mandu, Japanese gyoza, Indian and Pakistani momos, Mexican-flavoured dumplings and Chinese jiaozi.

"When I take a bite from each different dumpling, it takes me back to that particular time of my life," Wu said.

"Growing up in Qingdao, I had jiaozi often and lots of Japanese and Korean food, so the flavours truly remind me of my childhood."

Cancer survivor Anna Wu's dumpling flavours are inspired by her life experiences and travels. Photo / Michael Craig

Most special to her, Wu said, were the Indian chicken and Pakistani lamb kebab momos.

She lived in India with her then husband, an Englishman, from 2008 to 2011. Wu was a secretary for a project director in China at the time, but quit her job to accompany her husband when he got a job in New Delhi.

"Living in India was one of the biggest adventures of my life, where there was also lots of ups and downs," Wu said.

"The flavours bring back bittersweet memories, the many happy moments and wonderful friends but also relationship problems that led to my marriage break-up."

But Wu said India was where she transitioned from being a "sheltered girl" to become an "independent woman".

"I would say that India, because of the challenges I faced, was where I actually became a grown-up," she said.

Different flavoured dumplings at Dumplings with Wings in Remuera. Photo / Michael Craig

The only thing that had a greater impact, Wu said, was when she was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

"I was 32 and had just arrived about a year earlier to start a new life in New Zealand, but instead I was confronted with a real prospect that I might not even live," Wu said.

She psyched herself to remain positive and is now committed to making the most of every moment of life.

The meaning behind her shop's name, Dumplings with Wings, is about having the wings of courage to move forward in life and "fly over any obstacles and difficulties".

"I am only in my mid-30s now but I feel like I have lived several lifetimes," Wu said.

"The flavours of my life is now captured in my dumplings."

Vegetable juice is used to colour the different flavoured dumplings.

Wu's Dumplings with Wings is one of about 130 eateries taking part in the Elemental Feast, which aims to showcase Auckland's cuisine and dining experiences.

It is running until July 31 throughout the region as part of Auckland's first winter festival, Elemental AKL.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), Auckland-based event managers Lemongrass Productions and the local food sector have worked together to develop the programme within the winter festival.

ATEED general manager destination Steve Armitage is urging Kiwis and visitors alike to have a "taste around Auckland" to discover the city's food and beverage offerings.

"Elemental Feast offers an opportunity to taste something new and different, and I encourage people to explore Auckland's incredible culinary playground," he said.