COMMENT

Yesterday, I turned 30. As a woman, I'm probably not meant to trumpet the fact in a national newspaper, but sod that. I've had friends who've lied about their age for years or simply refused to reveal any age at all, and it just seems exhausting. So I'm going to save myself the mental gymnastics of figuring how many 29th birthdays one can plausibly have, be 30 and be proud.

Over the past few months, I've felt excited about my upcoming birthday. I'm not (yet) particularly anxious about ageing. I'm no longer "young", but I'm endlessly grateful to Jacinda

