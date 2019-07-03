A mother who used a wooden spoon to hit her daughter on the buttock because she ate old meat prepared for their dog has been given a suspended fine in Perth.

The woman, who cannot be named, left a bruise when she struck the nine-year-old girl in October last year, news.com.au reported.

The woman, 35, was found to have used an unnecessary amount of force in the incident. Police said it occurred after the girl took old hamburger meat out of the fridge and ate it, despite being told it had worming tablets inside and was meant to be given to the dogs.

The mother pleaded guilty to common assault and was handed a suspended AU$750 (NZ$787) fine and a spent conviction in Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Stephen Preece said the woman had no criminal record and her daughter had ongoing behavioural issues, including ADHD, for which she was seeing a paediatrician.

He described the incident as a "moment of frustration".

The magistrate said he was satisfied it was unlikely to happen again, and a second charge of having care for a child that was reckless was dropped.