A teenage girl was targeted by bullies at her school prom, leaving her in tears.

Emilee Perry, 16, from Doncaster had a full jug of juice tipped over her on Saturday when she attended her school prom.

Miss Perry had only agreed to attend after her parents had begged her to not miss the special occasion.

However, she was left in tears by the cruel attack, Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement

The teenager, who suffers from anxiety, had to be picked up by her mother only two hours into the event, the Scottish tabloid the Daily Record reported.

The teenager, who suffers from anxiety, had to be picked up by her mother after she fled the prom in tears. Photo / Facebook

Miss Perry's mother Tracy Perry, said on Facebook: "This is my beautiful daughter, who suffers with anxiety whom we had to beg to go to prom this evening.

"Two hours later I collect her from the prom like this, heartbroken and in a state.

"This 'person' thought it a good idea to pour a full jug of juice over her and soak her from head to toe.

"I hope one day someone humiliates and devastates her like she has done to my daughter!"

After pictures were posted of Emilee and her ruined prom dress, floods of supportive messages were posted on social media.

One woman replied: "She is beautiful and I'm so deeply sorry this happened to her. I was bullied.

"I hope the girl or girls that did this to her get punished or their parents are at least called. This is awful.

Another commenter wrote: "That's awful...she is absolutely stunning, girls can be so cruel."

Another posted: "She is a gorgeous girl and the person who did this is probably jealous of her."

Mrs Perry responded to the flood of support: "It's unbelievable what has happened, she has had words of support from all over the globe."

Her daughter has also thanked commenters for their support via social media.

She wrote: "Wow, I just want to take the time out to thank each and every person that has gone out of the way to absolutely shower me with love and support!

"It is greatly appreciated and I will most certainly be eternally grateful for the extremely unexpected outcome of this situation! I've had so much support.

"The way that people have responded has absolutely overwhelmed me and has proven to me that I can get through everything and it hope that this makes me a stronger person.'

Miss Perry has kept the name of the bully responsible for the incident anonymous to prevent "spreading more hate."