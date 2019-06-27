Animal activists have called for a ban on animals in schools claiming the classroom environment is "not suitable".

Appearing on UK channel ITV's show This Morning, a representative for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Jennifer White, said she believes it's time to put an end to the education strategy because there is "just no need".

Other animal charities also agree with the ban, claiming that schools are noisy and frightening places for animals, putting their health at risk, and teaching children that caring for a pet is part-time.

However a school in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, which proudly boasts 14 school pets, believe that their children benefit hugely from their interactions with their animals, which include two dogs, a bearded dragon, a giant snail and a hamster.

Children at Brampton Cortonwood Infant School in Barnsley have a whopping 14 school pets that they all take turns spending time with and learning about. Photo / ITV This Morning

Headteacher Sarah Aston at Brampton Cortonwood Infant School said: "As well as teaching how important it is to look after your pet, it is also supporting them from an emotional view."

Mrs Aston spoke with This Morning's resident vet, Dr Scott Miller, who was reporting live from the school on the daytime show, explaining that the majority of their animals belonged to school staff.

She said there was a care plan for all the pets and were "very well looked after".

The headteacher said that it wasn't just the children who enjoyed the animals in the school but the parents too who reaped benefits.

She shared that one parent had worried about their child's fear of dogs and had asked if the teaching staff could enlist the help of the school dogs Luna and Tilly to alleviate the fear, which worked.

The school has 14 different pets including a bearded dragon called Rango, two dogs Luna and Tilly, a giant snail called Turbo, a hamster and chickens. Photo / ITV This Morning

Children from the school were also on hand to share their thoughts on their pets, with one youngster saying: "[It's] Really really fun.

"Because we used to have some pet fish in my classroom and we started a beach topic then they went to a different classroom."

"No keep them they're really good, they help you relax," added another pupil.

Jennifer White said that animals in a school will be handled a lot more than usual but then also spend too much time alone overnight.