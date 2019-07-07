For nearly 10 years now we've had the good fortune to spend time with friends on their gorgeous Turkish Gulet, cruising the aquamarine waters of Greece, Croatia and southern Turkey.

The markets are always the best part for me, they are so vibrant and the food is so fresh and flavoursome.

In Turkey the local flavour palette of tahini, yoghurt, pomegranate molasses, grape molasses, nuts, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, smoky chilli flakes and spices such as cinnamon, cumin and sumac provide cues for so many interesting combinations.

Amasra town on the Black sea coast, Turkey. Photo / Getty Images.

Tomatoes are a central ingredient. Always peeled, they are served with creamy feta, cucumber, fresh mint, peppers and olive bread, or diced with cucumbers, peppers, spring onions and dill, sometimes with couscous or burghul mixed through.

A favourite salad we discovered combined finely diced tomatoes, green peppers, cucumber, mint and parsley with chunky walnuts and pomegranate molasses.

The standard Turkish breakfast crosses the quadrant of flavour profiles: a tray or platter containing sliced cucumbers and tomatoes, cheeses, olives, honey, fresh and dried fruit and a hardboiled or fried egg. And then there is Turkey's famous menemen, a dish of stewed onion, tomatoes and peppers mixed through with eggs until they form a soft creamy scramble.

Annabel Langbein loves cruising the aquamarine waters of Greece, Croatia and Southern Turkey. Photo / Getty Images

But it's the grilled seafood that I always crave. You find these temporary beach restaurants set up each summer down in the Goeck archipelago, family affairs where momma cooks and poppa tends the fire, and the kids serve.

Everything is cooked over the embers of a wood fire and flavoured with little more than salt, lemon, olive oil and perhaps a little wild oregano. It's such a timeless, satisfying taste and so easy to create at home.

- Catch celebrity cook and food writer Annabel Langbein at The Food Show, July 25 - 28 at the ASB Showgrounds.

Seafood Skewers

Annabel Langbein's seafood skewers. Photo / Supplied.

Any firm fresh fish is good for these skewers. If you haven't tried it before, line-caught trevally or kāwahai makes an excellent sustainable option.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4

1kg firm white fish fillets or salmon, cut into 3cm chunks

4Tbsp olive oil

Finely grated zest of 2 lemons

2tsp smoked paprika

2tsp ground cumin

2Tbsp fresh or 1 tsp dried oregano

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Dill sprigs and very finely sliced lemon, to serve

Annabel going to be appearing at The Food Show, July 25 - 28 at the ASB Showgrounds. Photo / Supplied.

Dill and Lemon Yoghurt

½ cup plain yoghurt

2tsp finely chopped dill

Juice of ½ a lemon

Place fish in a bowl with all other ingredients and toss to coat. If not using at once, chill for up to 24 hours until needed.

When ready to cook, thread fish on 8 barbecue skewers and grill over medium-high heat until cooked (about 3 minutes each side).

To make Dill and Lemon Yoghurt, stir together all ingredients in a small bowl. Serve skewers garnished with dill sprigs and lemon slices and accompanied by the dill and lemon yoghurt.