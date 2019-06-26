A starving puppy in the US was dumped on the side of the road with his favourite chair to trick him into thinking his cruel owners would come back for him.

Last week the little brown puppy was dumped and sat patiently in the chair waiting for his owners to return.

When a good Samaritan saw the malnourished dog she called animal control, but when they showed up and offered the dog some food the puppy refused to leave his chair despite feeling starved.

Sharon Norton, the animal control officer, said the dog was petrified and was slowly starving to death.

"To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food.

"Shame on you for doing this to this puppy ... but one day karma will meet up with you."

The little dog was eventually coaxed off the chair by local animal control officer Sharon Norton. He is set to be rehomed. Photo / Facebook

According to WLBT, someone reported seeing the dog dropped off on the side of the road with the chair and a television.

After a lengthy effort, Norton managed to coax the puppy to come with her where she gave him a big meal, a bath and scheduled a full medical examination.

The dog is set to be put up for adoption with Norton and other locals keen to ensure his new owners take good care of him.