Social media pressure to take perfectly posed photographs may lead to the first argument as a married couple. Is it worth a fabulous Instagram shot if you are just having a horrible time?

If you ask JP Smith what he remembers most about his 2014 honeymoon in Aruba, he'll say the sunsets, but not because of their beauty.

"It was like a photo shoot for some magazine that would never exist," said Smith, 38, a real estate agent in New York, and he didn't mean that in a good way. He described the week long vacation with his new wife,

Related articles: