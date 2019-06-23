On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The blogger said while people never question entrepreneurs such as Sam Wood, Mia Freedman and Michelle Bridges, she is struggling and on the verge of bankruptcy.
"You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about regarding my finances, I make my donations, I try and support my family and I lie awake in bed crying because I can not pay my electricity bill," Hall wrote.
According to Hall's Facebook page, the $NZD7.80 fee gives subscribers access to an exclusive group called Queen the Village, where 'likeminded women can share intimate details on love and loss without being judged'.
Subscribers also receive a supporter badge, a 15 per cent discount at Like A Queen Shop and Queen the Label, extra behind-the-scene footage and interactive Q&As.
Hall wrote: "Acting as if I don't know what it's like to be broke and saying that the money has gone to my head is so extremely untrue."
The lengthy post received thousands of reactions on social media, with many of Hall's loyal supporters taking to Facebook to defend her.
"I'm so sorry you keep experiencing this bull***t as seriously the $7.50 a month is not expensive," one person wrote.
"All you have ever done is empower women for the great of good. To hear that you have been called a bully is absolutely outrageous," another person said.
A third person added: ''I'm disgusted that people feel the need to give you a hard time for starting something so wonderful and simply getting paid (not enough) for it."
Hall is being sued by Perth journalist Kristen Watts, editor of her bestselling book for unpaid royalties and defamation.