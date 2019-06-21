A mother-of-three has admitted to faking depression to get a $12,800 nose job on the British equivalent of Medicare, and says anyone who thinks she's done the wrong thing are "just jealous".

Former glamour model Carla Bellucci, 37, claims she "flirted" with a GP and pretended to have the serious mental health illness to get a slight bump on her nose fixed, reports news.com.au.

The two-hour operation was carried out at Chase Farm in Enfield, North London, which is part of the London Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust. The trust made headlines recently for not paying its staff.

"I wanted a perfect nose and I've got one," Ms Bellucci told The Daily Star.

Photo / Facebook

"I don't care what people say. Some might think I'm milking the system but that's what it's there for. I'm just clever enough to know how to do it. All the people moaning are just jealous.

"If my daughter wasn't happy with her nose I'd tell her to go for it. It sounds awful, but it is true."

Cosmetic surgery is not routinely provided for by the NHS (National Health Service) but the British Medicare equivalent will foot the bill if the operation is for psychological or other health reasons.

Photo / Facebook

"Carla Bellucci had a medical procedure at Chase Farm Hospital. No cosmetic work was carried out," a Royal Free London spokesman told The Star.

"We would ask her to use our official complaints channels if she has any concerns about her care."

Ms Bellucci has previously made headlines for boasting that her schoolboy son had begged her to dress more modestly because all his mates "fancied" her.

Ms Bellucci after her nose job. Photo / Facebook

"My son complains he is embarrassed by my clothes and looks because that his mates tell him I am 'fit'," she told The Sun.

"He complains my jeans are too tight, or that I don't wear clothes that are mumsy enough.

"I am not going to ever be a mum who wears twin sets and pearls. Looking good and wearing on-trend clothes is a great example to my kids."