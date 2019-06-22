A hot culinary trend is hitting Auckland this winter - an increasing number of new Asian restaurants are serving their food on fire.

Cooking over fire and flambe techniques are not new, but using fire as a visual treat is, especially in Asian restaurants, says AUT culinary arts senior lecturer Michael Choi.

Nem, a new Vietnamese fusion restaurant in Parnell, served its hapuka green curry and coconut prawn dishes in a flaming bowl.

Fire hapuka green curry and flaming coconut prawn at Nem in Parnell. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Fire hapuka green curry and flaming coconut prawn at Nem in Parnell. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In Ponsonby, diners at Epicer by Michellin-starred chef Manjunath Mural would also be served meat on fire when they ordered the flambe slow-cooked lamb chop.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A signature