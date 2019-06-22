No plunging necklines or revealing splits will be on show at next month's Kerikeri High School Ball after students opted for "gender inclusive" formal attire.

The July 27 ball dress code was announced in the school's newsletter three weeks ago and included a detailed outline of what up to 350 Year 11, 12 and 13 students may wear on the night.

That included a high neckline on dresses that did not show cleavage, a split only to the knee and a full-length skirt to below the ankle for girls.

No spaghetti back straps or cut-aways across the chest were allowed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.