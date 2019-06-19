A couple's gender reveal stunt backfired spectacularly after a coloured party popper exploded and hit the dad-to-be right in his crotch.

Parker Stuard and his girlfriend, Micah, from Tennessee, held a party at the weekend with friends and family to reveal the gender of their unborn child.

The couple's baby is due to arrive in November and they were eager to find out the sex before it's arrival, local news outlet Fox 17 Nashville reports.

Micah and Parker hosted a gender reveal party with family and friends. Photo / Facebook

Standing on a deck with the celebratory party poppers in hand, filled with coloured powder, the couple smiled at each other as partygoers counted down from five.

Advertisement

In what has now become a viral video, viewed more than 8000 times on Facebook alone, Parker twists his party popper, releasing a puff of blue smoke and Micah stands beside him, struggling to pop her own canister.

Suddenly Parker can be seen doubled over in pain, after the bottom piece of the party popper exploded and nailed him below the belt.

Parker and Micah gathered with friends and family for a big reveal. Photo / Fox17

The bottom piece of the canister exploded into Parker's crotch. Photo / Fox17

The crowd was soon in hysterics as Parker doubled over in pain. Photo / Fox17

Excited onlookers screamed in glee as the news of the couple's baby boy floated through the air.

But pretty soon, they were in fits of laughter, after spotting Parker writhing on the deck in absolute agony.

After recovering from his painful ordeal, Parker posted the video to Facebook, captioning the hilarious video with, "I reckon one child will be enough."

Micah also posted the video to her social media account, as well as resulting media coverage which received more than 266,000 views.

The happy couple are expecting a little boy. Photo / Facebook

"Guess we're never having kids again," Micah joked.

Friends were quick to poke fun at Parker, with one claiming "I laughed way harder than I should have."

"That literally looked like a rocket hit him, OUCH!," another friend wrote.

Another sent their sympathies to Micah's poor boyfriend, asking "Were you still conscious to see the blue smoke through the tears in your eyes?"