Selena Gomez has deleted Instagram after slamming the social media platform for being "dangerous" and "unhealthy".

The 26-year-old singer is one of the most followed accounts on Instagram, with over 152 million fans, but has now reportedly ditched the platform for her mental health.

"It would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently," she told US radio hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa.

Selena Gomez arrives at the NY Premiere of 'The Dead Don't Die'. Photo / Getty Images.

"I used to use it a lot but I think it's become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and letting this stuff in."

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram said he was "disappointed" to hear Gomez had deleted the app - but explained that the former Disney star is not the typical Instagram user.

"She has over 100 million followers, it's a whole other world," he said.

Last month Gomez branded social media "terrible for my generation" as she spoke out about the dangers of online platforms.

She addressed the perils of "dangerous" social media during a press conference for her new film, The Dead Don't Die, at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, after taking on the role of a 'wifi-obsessed hipster' in the zombie movie.

"For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. I understand that it's amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it's dangerous for sure."

When asked whether as one of the most followed social media users she had a responsibility in making the platforms safer, the actress said that it was "impossible to make it safe at this point".

In 2017 she told The New York Times that she deleted the app from her phone at least once a week due to cruel trolling.

"It's like they [the trolls] want to cut to your soul.

"Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing - even if it's just physical."

-The Dail Mail