A woman in the UK who asked for a cake to be decorated with singer Mariah Carey's picture for her birthday got scientist Marie Curie instead.

The hilarious baking blunder confused the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker with the Nobel Prize-winning Polish physicist who died in 1934.

But the unexpected image of the solemn-looking Curie on the cake didn't seem to dampen the birthday girl's spirits.

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

"My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead," tweeted Harriet Aida Lye. "It's Marie Curie, looking very festive."

"Happy Birthday Siobhan" is written in plain block letters on the brown cake and seven pink-frosted cupcakes sit on the same plate.

Lye's tweet was shared more than 46,000 times and liked more than 209,000 times since Friday, even prompting a response from the pop star herself.

"This could've been me if only I hadn't failed remedial math," Mariah Carey tweeted. "Happy birthday Siobhan!"

This could've been me if only I hadn't failed remedial math 🤦‍♀️ happy birthday Siobhan!! 😘 https://t.co/Ffz69lTRkc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 15, 2019

Lye later posted a tweet with an image of her cousin's reaction to receiving the cake, tweeting: "Siobhan's reaction to seeing the Marie Curie cake. She's a volunteer secretary for this local charity."