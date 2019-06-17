Who doesn't love a wedding? So romantic, so magical, so... full of spite and revenge?

22-year-old YouTuber, David Dobrik pulled off the ultimate revenge prank on his friend Jason Nash after Jason told David in a recent video that: "You'll never have an ex-wife because no one would f**king marry you ever."

While most people might have responded in anger to the comment, Dobrik, who has more than ten million subscribers, took things a step further.

Three hours after the comment, he revealed that he was planning to fly to Boston to see his future wife and propose. The lucky lady? Well it turned out to be Jason Nash's 74-year-old mother, Lorraine.

Lorraine accepted the proposal because she too thought it would be funny to get back at Jason, and enjoyed the fact that David would technically be his stepfather.

The couple's first kiss. Photo / YouTube.

They flew together to Las Vegas for a quicky wedding, and even went off for a short honeymoon before returning to Los Angeles to surprise Nash with his new bride.

"No... You Didn't," said a shocked Nash, before they all broke down into laughter as Dobrik handed him the legal documents to prove it.

"I'm your stepfather," Dobrik said proudly.

The pair sadly split a month after the wedding. Photo / Youtube.

"Congratulations, welcome to the family, " Nash replied. "Really good, well done, well done."

Just one month after the wedding Dobrik took to Instagram tro make a tongue-in-cheek divorce announcement, writing:

"I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have decided to end our romantic relationship.

"We wish this news would have come from us first, however, we know it's difficult for the media to resist speculation.

"We have tried so hard to make things work. Sometimes in life you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or what you try to be. Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante.

"You've taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time."

Well, while the 'romance' might not have worked out, Dobrik certainly went above and beyond to prove his point.