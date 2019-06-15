Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent has been involved in a car crash with a 21-year-old student.

The 83-year-old British royal - who is the cousin of Queen Elizabeth - was driving his Jaguar when he collided with Olivia Fellows' Mini near Brighton, England, on June 2.

Fellows - who is studying neuroscience at the University of Sussex - admitted to being "badly shaken" by the incident.

Speaking to Daily Mail Online, she shared: "I was driving north at 60mph and suddenly this Jaguar pulled out in front of me.

"I saw the Jag to my left and it looked like he was going to go, then hesitated and changed his mind and went to go again.

"He shot across the road. But it was so close that if I hadn't emergency braked I would have gone straight into the middle of his car.

"As I put on the brakes, my car span towards the central reservation and smashed into it. I clipped the curb and buckled the wheel arch of my car. The airbags went off and there was smoke coming from the engine."

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace has confirmed that a royal household vehicle was "indirectly involved in a collision on June 2".

He added: "All the relevant details have been passed to the police."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to a collision on the A27 at Firle around 8.30pm on Sunday 2 June.

"A vehicle collided with the central reservation close to the junction with Lacys Hill, reportedly after avoiding colliding with another vehicle. No injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing."

-Bang! Showbiz