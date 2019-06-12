A celebrity colourist to some of the world's most famous faces has revealed that most people wash their hair wrong - and offered her top tips on looking after your locks.

Rita Hazan, from New York, is a hair stylist to the likes of Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Madonna and says incorporating glossing into your hair care routine is a must - as it boosts shine and improves colour longevity, as well as promoting healthy scalp and hair growth.

Beyoncé, who is known to use the gloss in blonde from Rita's hair range, debuted her new hair on Instagram on Thursday - which is set to be summer's hottest hair trend.

"Face framing is adding light pieces around your hairline by doing so you immediately brighten your face and add character," explains Hazan.

Beyoncé debuted her newest hair look on Instagram on Thursday. Photo / Instagram

"If you have dark hair it's a great way to add some blondish colour to your hair without destroying your texture. Beyoncé loves a face frame. The moment you see her it's like boom beauty and power.

"I've worked with Beyoncé for many years, creating lots of different looks," says the celebrity hair stylist. "She loves being a blonde and we have mixed up her look with everything from baby blonde to golden blonde."

Another of the famous faces Hazan has worked with is Katy Perry. Photo / Getty Images

Glossing is very important

No matter what you do, your hair colour will fade and get dull naturally from environmental and mechanical (blow-dry, curling iron, flat iron) damage.

Using a gloss will prevent hair colour from losing its luster and will keep your hair healthy, shiny, and vibrant at all times.

"I shampoo, gloss, and condition every time I wash my hair. Sometimes if I work out every day, I will wash every day, and I do not feel bad about it because my products are gentle and hydrating," says Hazan.

Beyoncé has hair homework while she's touring

"Contrary to what you may think, it is important to wash colour-treated hair. So shampoo, gloss, and my weekly remedy conditioning system to keep it shiny and the colour vibrant.

"I encourage her to take lots of the Treatments on tour with her, as her hair is styled with lots of heat and needs some major TLC."

Using products that are specific for colour-treated hair is a must

"Shampoo is extremely important. What you do in the shower will either help you or make your hair harder to style. Products for colour-treated hair have specific ingredients to keep your hair healthy and hydrated.

"Using too much dry shampoo can dull your hair and clog your pores, leading to thinning hair. Be sure to wash it at least one to two times a week."

Do not over-colour your hair

"Especially if you have grey hair. Colouring every three weeks can make your colour too dark and dull. In-between salon visits, you can use my Root Concealer, which not only covers greys, but will give you an extra week or two in between your next touch-up.

"When choosing a colour, look at women that are close in age to yourself with a similar skin tone and ethnicity. This will give you a better visual of what the same colour will look like on yourself and what is realistic."

Following trends are a big mistake

"I say incorporate a trend into your look. For example, if leopard is "in", you wouldn't wear it head to toe. You would get a bag or shoes etc and it's the same with hair colour.

"If lighter is trendy, just add a few lighter highlights to your look that will brighten it up without washing you out."

The celebrity stylist has also worked her magic on Madonna's hair. Photo / Getty Images

Don't get stuck in a rut

"Just because this colour looked good on you 10 years ago doesn't mean it still does. Skin tone changes and you must change your hair colour and makeup as well."

Be realistic about your hair

"If you only colour it two to three times a year, don't go for a high maintenance colour. Do something that will look good growing out. A vegetable dye will wash out and not grow out, meaning you won't get a distinct line. It will fade out slowly."