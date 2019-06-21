The agony and ecstasy of witnessing the remnants of the Monkees.

Everything about The Monkees show at the Auckland Town Hall on a recent Sunday evening was an agony of suffering. I don't think I've ever witnessed anything so bad, so sad, so deathly. Gosh it was awful. You should have seen it.
They made great records and a happy TV show in their 60s pomp, and there were inevitable reunions over the years before and after two of them died. The two living, Micky Dolenz (74) and Mike Nesmith (77), shuffled on to the stage in Auckland, and gave every

