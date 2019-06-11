Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly "nesting" with baby Archie, as they settle into co-parenting their newborn son.

The new parents are said to be keen to divide the parenting tasks, with Meghan, 37, breastfeeding, while Prince Harry changes nappies and cooks for guests at Frogmore Cottage.

Royal commentator Carolyn Durand told Elle.com that Harry, who is "over the moon'" with his new son, "makes tea" for visitors who have popped in to meet baby Archie.

The new parents are reportedly going for lots of walks around their estate. Photo / Getty Images.

While she added that one royal source revealed: "Archie is the cutest little thing I've ever seen. They couldn't be happier."

On Saturday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance together since they introduced their son to the world one month ago to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour.

And while Harry and Meghan are said to be feeling the effects of sleepless nights with a newborn, it's believed they are "enjoying every minute of it" going on long walks in the grounds of their house.

The couple are said to be dividing parenting tasks, as hands-on Harry is keen to be involved as much as possible. Photo / Getty Images.

The couple have welcomed a stream of visitors at their home Frogmore Cottage since Archie's birth on 6 May.

Their visitors has included royals Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Meghan's close friends Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams.

However, a source who spoke to Durand, reported that Meghan "loved" having her mother Doria Ragland around.

A royal source told Elle.com that Archie is 'the cutest thing in the world' and that the new parents are besotted with their little boy. Photo / Getty Images.

Having eschewed the help of a nanny, the couple initially relied on the help of Meghan's mother Doria Ragland with the newborn.

Doria, who is very close to her daughter, flew over from her home in Los Angeles before the birth of her grandson, and stayed with the family at their home for weeks afterward.

She appears to have stepped into a "super-grandmother" role, proving incredibly helpful to the first-time parents.

The couple made their first public appearance since introducing him to the world as they attended the Queen's birthday celebrations at Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images.

She was reportedly "indispensable" to the couple in the first few weeks as they adjusted to life as new parents.

The new grandmother, who is incredibly close to her daughter Meghan, is expected to make extended visits to Windsor in the near future.

While Durand also said that Meghan "grateful" to have her mother visit, with the pair enjoying light yoga sessions during her stay at Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be 'over the moon' after the birth of their son Archie. Photo / Getty Images.

As part of their nesting the new parents are also said to be enjoying long walks with baby Archie within the ground of Frogmore Cottage, and appreciate the "privacy" the home affords them.

One trusted confidante revealed: "It is providing the family with so much happiness! For them all to be able to walk freely and enjoy the beautiful area is such a sensational treat!"

This is not the first time that the delight of the new parents has been reported.

Last month, Johnny Hornby, the chairman of Harry's charity Sentebale, revealed to People that the Harry and Meghan are besotted with their newborn and that Harry can't "take his eyes or his hands off him".