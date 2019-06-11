As she prepares to introduce her men's wear collection at Pitti Uomo, the Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller talked about Florentine dandies, gender parity and the Duchess of Sussex's dress.

"That dress was quite a game changer for me," Clare Waight Keller said recently by telephone from her family house in the remote English county of Cornwall.

Naturally she was referring to the austerely simple white silk cady couture dress, and hand-embroidered veil, she designed for the 2018 wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry. "Life before was obviously less famous," Keller added.

And yet, despite her newfound fame, the

