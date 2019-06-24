BRUNCH

Located in an industrial basement, Three Williams Cafe is one of Sydney's most bustling brunch spots, with clusters of patient diners dotting the street outside, waiting for a table. Don't be put off - put your name on the list, grab yourself a coffee and trust that your patience will be rewarded. Not only is every dish an Instagrammer's dream, but the food is every bit as delicious as it looks. A word of warning: Try to restrain yourself when ordering. The portions are generous and though the sides seem too good to pass up, you will only be plagued by regret when you send half your meal back to the kitchen having finally admitted defeat.

BREAKFAST

Bourke Street Bakery's sausage rolls and ginger brulee tarts are not to be missed. Photo / Instagram

Surry Hills' Bourke Street Bakery has been an institution for more than 15 years now, regularly drawing queues that spill out of the bijoux store and out on to the street. Demand for the bakery's signature pastries has seen it expand to locations across the city - but Surry Hills remains the OG and is a must-visit for anyone staying in the city-fringe suburb. Their sausage rolls - perfectly flaky and peppered with fennel - are the stuff of legend, while those with a sweet tooth won't want to miss out on their daily selection of pastries, priced at an incredibly reasonable $1.90. Get in early for the best selection but fear not, they continue to bake throughout the day so you will always have options.

Advertisement

DRINK

The Clock in Surry Hills offers a classic taste of Sydney's iconic pub culture. Photo / Instagram

From wine bars and cocktail lounges to old-school pubs, there's no shortage of choice when it comes to enjoying a bevvy in Surry Hills - but for a true taste of Sydney's pub culture, you can't go past The Clock. Even in the middle of winter, its wraparound veranda is packed with locals - and visitors - settled in for a session, thanks to its prime people-watching vantage point. They also do a great line in pub food, including a classic chicken schnitzel. If you can't find a table here, there's also The Dolphin and The Trinity within close proximity. A true trifecta of top-notch pubs.

SPLURGE

Nomad in Surry Hills is widely acknowledged as one of Sydney's best restaurants. Photo / Instagram

If you have the time to indulge in a long lunch or relaxed dinner, look no further than Nomad. The vast dining room, which seats up to 200, is divided into a variety of zones, creating an intimacy that belies its converted warehouse setting. Since opening in 2013, Nomad has been hailed as one of Sydney's best restaurants – and with good reason. Serving locally sourced produce – including a selection of charcuterie and cheeses made on site – Nomad prides itself on delivering the freshest fine dining in town. Be sure to try their housemade haloumi – served with roasted grapes, honey and sherry – and the whole rainbow trout, stuffed with sweet and sour eggplant. Divine.