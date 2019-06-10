A man has revealed the bizarre yet endearing way he met his future wife in a cemetery.

UK author "Sixth Form Poet", whose real name is "Matt", took to Twitter to share a series of tweets detailing the meet-cute, explaining it started when his father died.

"Don't worry, it gets funnier," he wrote.

"I always took flowers and my mum visited a lot and she always took flowers and my grandparents were still alive then and they always took flowers.

"My dad's grave frequently resembled a solid third place at the Chelsea Flower Show."

The author went on to reveal he ended up buying flowers for the grave next to his father's, as he felt bad that no one visited it.

"I did this for quite some time, but I never mentioned it to anyone. It was a little private joke with myself, I was making the world a better place one bunch of flowers at a time.

"I know it sounds weird but I came to think of him as a friend."

After a couple of years, Matt decided to google who the grave belonged to and was aghast and what he discovered.

"His wife didn't leave him flowers BECAUSE HE'D MURDERED HER. ON CHRISTMAS DAY," he wrote.

"After he murdered his wife, he murdered her parents too. And after that he jumped in front of the only train going through Balcombe tunnel that Christmas night.

"THAT was why no one ever left him flowers. No one except me, of course. I left him flowers. I left him flowers every couple of weeks FOR TWO AND A HALF YEARS."

The author was so horrified that he tracked down the graves of the man's murdered wife and parents and started bringing them flowers as well.

It was at this point that a woman approached him and asked why he was placing flowers on her aunt and grandparent's graves.

"I explained and she said ok that's weird but quite sweet. I said thanks, yes it is a bit weird and oh god I ASKED HER OUT FOR A DRINK," Matt revealed in his extraordinary tale.

"Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later she said yes again when I asked her to marry me because that is how I met my wife."

Matt's creepy yet romantic tale has since gone viral, with thousands of people applauding the story.

"One of my favourite stories I've EVER read on here," wrote one Twitter user.

"Please say this is 100 percent true cos quite frankly I don't know what I'm going to do with myself otherwise," wrote another.