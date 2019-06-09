A woman has died after her lover shot her during a risky sex game that went horribly wrong.

Paloma Williams was having an intimate time with her new partner Andrew Shinault when the pair decided to turn up the heat during a sex game and use a loaded gun.

However, the pair's evening turned to tragedy when the 24-year-old was "accidentally" shot through the chest and died.

The pair had only been dating two weeks but had previously played with a gun during previous encounters.

Shinault told the police he and Williams were using a 9mm Taurus for "sexual gratification and arousal" at his home in Valrico, Florida.

More details have emerged about the fatal night, with Shinault telling detectives the pair were rubbing the weapon along each other's bodies.

But when he rubbed the gun against her chest, he pulled the trigger and the gun went off.

Williams collapsed to the ground and Shinault yelled for his parents who were downstairs.

Ms Williams died from a gunshot wound to her chest. Photo / Facebook

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital but later died.

Shinault said Williams had been rubbing her hand over the gun's slide and she "must have flipped the safety catch off".

However, police who examined the weapon say the safety button could not be easily manipulated by rubbing it, court files said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said: "Andrew Shinault shot a woman while engaging in an act of foreplay involving his registered hand gun.

"The woman, who was shot in the upper body, was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital, where she later died."

Shinault is now being held for manslaughter and says he didn't mean to shoot his girlfriend, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

The 23-year-old boyfriend admitted to snorting a small amount of methamphetamine two hours before the tragic shooting, according to documents.