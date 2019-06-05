Trade Me has removed a drawing of a naked Jacinda Ardern, deeming it "inappropriate".

In the portrait, titled "Wild Rider", the Prime Minister is depicted riding a horse bareback with her breasts exposed.

"Hand drawn by a local New Zealand artist, drawing inspiration from both our Prime Minister's admirable resolve and New Zealand's often wild nature and the taming of this with graceful poise in the act of creating peace and stability out of chaos," read the listing.

The Auckland-based seller described it as an "original pencil drawing in a natural timber frame with a white border". Photo / Trade Me.

The listing was reportedly taken down by Trade Me's trust and safety team due to concerns it could result in complaints.

"Our thinking was that a large volume of complaints from our community was inevitable and we decided to pre-empt that feedback and remove the auction," a spokeperson told Newshub.

Prior to being removed, the listing had a starting price of $280 but was yet to attract any bids.

Ardern is not the first politician to inspire naked art.

Whanganui artist Mark Rayner said his rug portrait of Andrew Little was not intended as a caricature. Photo / Twitter

In 2016, Whanganui artist Mark Rayner painted a full-frontal portrait of Andrew Little, who was the leader of the Labour party at the time.