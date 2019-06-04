COMMENT

On World Environment Day, it's all too easy to sit comfortable in the belief our beautiful country is a place where forests and wildlife continue to thrive. But as many of us are beginning to realise, our "clean and green" image of the past is no longer a true representation of New Zealand as we know it.

The damning Environment Aotearoa 2019 report released by the Ministry for the Environment in April, revealed that our country's biodiversity is under serious threat with close to 4000 native species already at risk or facing extinction.

If you can't plant a tree, you can fund or gift one. You can also set up tree registries to rally friends and family to donate trees for a good cause, or for birthdays and weddings.

