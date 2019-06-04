The drinks flowed but the food was nowhere to be seen for diners at an Auckland restaurant taking part in a supposed "bottomless brunch".

Guests at Mr Toms had flocked to the Ponsonby restaurant with the hopes of a three-course menu with "bottomless" wines and mocktails for $50.

One diner told Stuff they all left hungry and upset after an apparent feud between chefs who walked out after a fight.

However, a spokesperson for Mr Toms said the cancellation of orders was due to a "last minute illness" - not a fight, with the venue shut for two days.

The diner told Stuff the drinks were flowing but as the hunger pangs set in there was still no food.

"I hadn't had any breakfast so I was like, 'I need some food'," she said. "The waiter was topping us up all the time."

"I kept asking [the waiter], 'Can we order?' Is that food going to be far away? Some other tables had gotten food, and we hadn't. That's why I kept asking."

The restaurant got increasingly rowdier with glasses being broken and food becoming an afterthought for some.

Jenny Goulding, a spokeswoman for the venue, told Stuff the disruption was caused by the "last-minute illness" and admitted it wasn't handled well.

"We recognise we over promised but under delivered … we thought we could perform but obviously failed," she said.

Goulding said the restaurant was short-staffed and had found it hard to find good employees.

She apologised and said the venue was currently closed to "allow staff to catch their breath and recover from their illness".